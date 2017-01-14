AHL Americans edge Marlies 3-2, Dupuy scores winner in third period

TORONTO — Jean Dupuy's goal 15:10 into the third period stood as the winner as the Rochester Americans edged the Toronto Marlies 3-2 on Saturday in American Hockey League action.

Casey Nelson and Justin Bailey scored in the second period for Rochester (17-21-1).

Colin Greening opened the scoring for the Marlies (15-19-3) 3:13 into the first and Brendan Leipsic found the back of the net at 15:59 of the third.