Burnley into EPL top half after beating Southampton 1-0

BURNLEY, England — Burnley moved above Southampton into the top half of the English Premier League with a 1-0 win over the visitor on Saturday.

The goal announced Joey Barton's return to the league after an ill-fated spell at Rangers. He came off the bench and five minutes later was presented with a free kick after Oriel Romeu fouled George Boyd.

Barton's shot was low, around the wall, and in.

Re-signing Barton comes at some risk to Burnley. He faces a possible English Football Association ban for breaching betting regulations. But the Burnley fans made their happiness clear after he scored.