Golf Capsules

ORLANDO, Fla. — Former NBA star Ray Allen took the celebrity lead Saturday in the Diamond Resorts Invitational, and PGA Tour Champions player Woody Austin remained on top in the professional competition.

Allen shot a 4-under 67 on the Four Seasons Resort's Tranquilo course, scoring 30 points under the modified Stableford scoring system to push his two-day total 50. Allen had eight birdies and four bogeys, with a birdie worth three points, a par one point and a bogey zero points.

Former pitcher Mark Mulder was three points back, and defending champion Mardy Fish was third with 46 points. Mulder had a 21-point day, and former tennis player Fish scored 29 points.

Austin followed his opening 59 with a 66 for a 73-point total. Joe Durant was second at 68 after a 34-point round, and Brandy Jobe earned 32 points to reach 65.

Lexi Thompson was tied for ninth with 55 points to top the four LPGA Tour players in the professional field. Brooke Henderson was tied for 19th with 49 points, and Brittany Lang was Brittany Lincicome were tied for 26th in the 31-player field with 44 points. All of the players are teeing off from the same tees.

SA OPEN

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — England's Graeme Storm shot a 5-under 67 to take a three-stroke leader over second-ranked Rory McIlroy into the final round of the SA Open.

Storm had five birdies and extended his bogey-free run to 41 holes. He was at 17-under 199 at Glendower and in position for his second European Tour title after winning the French Open in 2007.

McIlroy also had a 67. The Northern Irishman is making his first start of the year.

Making his first appearance at the tournament since 2008, McIlroy was a stroke behind South African leaders Trevor Fisher Jr. and Keith Horne.

LATIN AMERICA AMATEUR

PANAMA CITY (AP) — Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico and Toto Gana of Chile handled the breezy conditions to share the lead in the Latin America Amateur Championship and go into the final round with a spot in the Masters at stake.

Ortiz, a junior at Arkansas, started playing conservatively when the wind picked up at Panama Golf Club and shot a 3-under 67. Gana picked up two birdies down the stretch to salvage a 69.

They were at 2-under 208, one shot ahead of 18-year-old Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who had a 67.

The winner gets an invitation to the Masters and is exempt into the final stage of qualifying for the U.S. Open and British Open.