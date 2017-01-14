Jordan tops Clippers' hot shooting in 113-97 win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES — DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12-of-13 shooting, and the Los Angeles Clippers shot 52 per cent to cruise past the Lakers 113-97 on Saturday and improve to 6-0 in 2017.

Jordan had 21 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 20 points and 13 assists for the Clippers, off to their best start since going 7-0 to begin 1974 when the franchise was located in Buffalo. Their streak is the longest active one in the NBA.

The Clippers shot 52 per cent and are 15-0 when they do so. Led by Jordan, they had a season-high 56 points in the paint.

Jordan Clarkson scored 21 points for the Lakers, who never led in losing their third in a row and seventh in 10 games.

Jordan's shooting was nearly perfect; he tipped in his own miss with 4:41 remaining in the game for his lone miss.

The big man put on a dunk clinic with eight, including a two-handed jam on the game's opening possession.

The Lakers, who shot 44 per cent , never made a run in the fourth.

The Lakers cut their deficit from 19 points to 10 in the third. After an unsportsmanlike technical for hanging on the rim, Timofey Mozgov dunked to launch a 9-2 run that included consecutive 3-pointers by Brandon Ingram and Nick Young and got the Lakers to 69-59.

The Clippers closed with a 15-9 spurt that sent them into the fourth leading 84-68. Jordan had two more dunks, both one-handers in the quarter.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Starting F Luol Deng sat out to rest after playing 19 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Spurs, well under his 27-minute average. He missed his first game of the season on Jan. 5 at Portland. ... G Lou Williams, the team's leading scorer, made his first start of the season. It was the Lakers' 14th different starting lineup. ... They were averaging 10.1 turnovers (71 total) over the previous seven games and had 15 against the Clippers.

Clippers: They had eight turnovers, one off their season low. ... They lost to the host Lakers on Christmas, snapping their 11-game winning streak in the series. ... The Clippers have won nine in a row at home against the Lakers.

CHANGING THINGS UP

For just the third time in the 17-year history of Staples Center, all three tenants were playing at home on the same day. The Kings were set to host the Jets in the evening. It takes a 45-person crew nearly two hours to convert the arena from basketball to hockey. The three teams previously played on the same day in 2006 and 2008.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Detroit on Sunday night.