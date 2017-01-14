Kadri scores twice, McElhinney makes 35 saves as Leafs beat Senators

OTTAWA — Nazem Kadri scored twice and Curtis McElhinney made 35 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs went into Ottawa and downed the Senators 4-2 on Saturday.

McElhinney was making his first start with the Leafs after being picked up off waivers earlier in the week from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Tyler Bozak and Connor Brown also scored for the Leafs (20-13-8), who moved into a tie with the Senators for third in the Atlantic Division, right at the halfway point of the season.

Dion Phaneuf and Kyle Turris replied for Ottawa (22-15-4) while Mike Condon made 23 saves.

Kadri's second goal of the game gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead just 2:31 into the third period.

Shortly after the Senators got their first power play of the game when Frederik Gauthier went off for tripping at 4:01. Ottawa looked to have the equalizer, but McElhinney made a sprawling save to deny Mike Hoffman on his one-timer.

Minutes later Erik Karlsson hit the post behind McElhinney and, within seconds of that, Brown gave the Leafs a 4-2 lead with a quick shot after Auston Matthews won a faceoff in the Ottawa zone..

The teams were tied 2-2 through 40 minutes after the Leafs had jumped out to a 2-0 lead with early goals both in the first and second periods, just as they did in the third.

Kadri opened the scoring on the power play when he tucked a rebound underneath Condon at 6:26 of the opening period.

Bozak gave the Leafs a 2-0 just 1:07 into the second when he intercepted a clearing attempt from Bobby Ryan, moved in on the Ottawa goal and waited for Condon to make a move before beating the netminder.

The Leafs were carrying the momentum through the period but that changed when Phaneuf got the Senators on the board at 9:15 of the second.

His point shot hit the posterior of Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner before eluding McElhinney.

The Senators tied the game at 18:50 when Turris beat McElhinney with a shot far side to the top corner.