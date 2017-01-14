MacDonald, Edward both score twice as Rock beat Rush 13-11 in home opener

TORONTO — Mike MacDonald and Damon Edwards both scored twice as the Toronto Rock held on for a 13-11 home opener victory over the Saskatchewan Rush on Saturday in National Lacrosse League action.

Jesse Gamble, Kieran McArdle, Turner Evans, Bradley Kri, Phil Caputo, Challen Rogers, Tom Schreiber, Kasey Beirnes and Reid Reinholdt rounded out the attack for Toronto (2-0). Nick Rose made 34 saves.

"Overall it's a real nice win, and we can take a lot from that game," Rock head coach Matt Sawyer said. "We had the lead, they stormed back, but we settled down. The young guys, McArdle and Reinholdt, came up with huge goals and restored the cushion. It was just a very solid team effort."

Robert Church had a hat trick for the Rush (0-2) while Mark Matthews struck twice. Mike Messenger, Curtis Knight, Chris Corbeil, Adam Jones, Ryan Keenan and Matthew Dinsdale supplied the rest of the offence. Aaron Bold stopped 36 shots.