NBA Capsules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining Cleveland last week and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108 on Friday night.

LeBron James had 16 points and 15 assists, Kevin Love added 15 points and 18 rebounds and Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak before taking on Golden State on Monday in its first game at Oracle Arena since winning the NBA title there last June.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and a season-high 11 assists, and Rudy Gay scored 23 points for the Kings. They fell to 1-4 on their seven-game homestand.

TIMBERWOLVES 96, THUNDER 86

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 14 points and 14 assists to help Minnesota beat Oklahoma City for its third straight victory.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Brandon Rush had 11 for the Timberwolves, They have won three in a row for the first time all season. The improving Timberwolves defence held the Thunder to 38.8 per cent shooting and scored 33 points off of 19 Oklahoma City turnovers.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season. But he also had 10 turnovers in Oklahoma City's first loss in four games. Enes Kanter had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

GRIZZLIES 110, ROCKETS 105

HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and Memphis overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Houston.

Memphis led by two late in the fourth quarter before scoring the next five points, capped by a 3-pointer by Troy Daniels, to make it 110-103 with 26 seconds left. A dunk by James Harden came next, but Houston missed two shots after that to allow the Grizzlies to hold on for their third victory in four games.

Harden had 27 points and nine assists for the Rockets. They lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

76ERS 102, HORNETS 93

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 24 points, blocked three shots and led Philadelphia past Charlotte for its third straight victory.

The Sixers have their first three-game winning streak since winning four straight in 2013-14. Led by Embiid, the 76ers have won five of six games overall to improve to 12-25.

Dario Saric added 15 points for Philadelphia. Nicolas Batum scored 19 points for Charlotte, and Kemba Walker had 17.

CELTICS 103, HAWKS 101

ATLANTA (AP) — Isaiah Thomas hit a jumper with 2 seconds left and scored 28 points, Al Horford made a triumphant return and Boston snapped Atlanta's seven-game winning streak.

Thomas had 13 points in the fourth quarter. The Celtics hit 17 3-pointers and got a season-high 26 points from reserve forward Kelly Olynyk.

Horford, a fan favourite during his nine seasons in Atlanta, was booed many times throughout the night after leaving the team as a free agent last summer. He had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 23 points for Atlanta.

RAPTORS 132, NETS 113

TORONTO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, Kyle Lowry added 20 and Toronto had its highest-scoring game of the season and handed Brooklyn its ninth straight loss.

DeMarre Carroll had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Jonas Valanciunas added 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Raptors beat the Nets for the sixth consecutive time.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 23 points for the Nets, last in the NBA at 8-31. They have lost 16 straight on the road and are 1-18 overall away from home.

MAGIC 115, TRAIL BLAZERS 109

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and Orlando beat Portland to snap a four-game losing streak.

Vucevic went 13 of 18 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds. Elfrid Payton scored 19 points and hit a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points, and C.J. McCollum had 26 for Portland.

BUCKS 116, HEAT 108

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jabari Parker had 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 19 to help Milwaukee beat Miami.

Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds and six assists after being limited by illness throughout the week. Greg Monroe added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside each had 19 points for the Heat, and Luke Babbitt added a season-high 16. They have lost 10 of 11 games.

JAZZ 110, PISTONS 77

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Rodney Hood was 7 of 8 from 3-point range and scored a season-high 27 points in Utah's victory over Detroit.