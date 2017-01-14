OHL Roundup: 67's topple Bulldogs 5-2 with three-goal second period

HAMILTON — The Ottawa 67's used a three-goal second period en route to a 5-2 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Trailing 2-1, the 67's regained control with goals from Austen Keating, Jared Steege and Noel Hoefenmayer within a 10:32 span in the second period.

Sasha Chmelevski scored in the first period and Patrick White added a third-period goal for Ottawa (18-20-5).

Luke Kutkevicius and Brandon Saigeon, shorthanded, supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (20-17-5).

67's goalie Leo Lazarev stopped 24 shots for the win.

Kaden Fulcher started in net for Hamilton, stopping 14-of-18 shots before being replaced by Dawson Carty. Carty made 11 saves on 12 shots.

---

OTTERS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (SO)

ERIE, Pa. — Dylan Strome scored the lone goal in a shootout to lift the Otters past Flint.

Jordan Sambrook scored twice for Erie (29-9-3), which extended its winning streak to three games. Taylor Raddysh had a goal and a helper and Strome picked up two assists.

Kole Sherwood, 19:50 into the second period, and Everett Clark, midway through the third, had power-play goals for the Firebirds (20-18-4) to tie the game 3-3. Ryan Moore scored 58 seconds into the first.

---

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Linus Nyman broke a tie midway through the third period and Kingston held on to edge the Petes.

Ted Nichol opened the scoring on a power play in the first period for the Frontenacs (19-16-6) and helped set up the winning goal. Tyler Burnie and Liam Murray rounded out the offence.

Logan DeNoble and Nikita Korostelev had a goal and an assist apiece for Peterborough (23-15-4) and Steven Lorentz also scored.

---

KNIGHTS 4 SPIRIT 3

SAGINAW, Ont. — Dante Salituro scored the go-ahead goal 15:22 into the third to lead London over the Spirit.

Cliff Pu scored shorthanded and helped set up Salituro's winner and Sam Miletic and Evan Bouchard also scored for the Knights (28-7-5).

Brady Gilmour, Hayden Hodgson and Matthew Kreis supplied the offence for Saginaw (15-19-7), which lost its third straight.

---

ICEDOGS 10 COLTS 6

BARRIE, Ont. — Danial Singer scored two goals and set up two more and William Lochead and Kirill Maksimov also had two goals apiece in Niagara's rout over the Colts.

Ryan Mantha had a goal and three assists and Matthew Philip scored once and set up two more for the IceDogs (15-20-7). Johnny Corneil and Oliver Castleman also scored.

Ben Hawerchuk, Roy Radke and Lucas Chiodo led Barrie (12-24-4) with a goal and an assist each. Anthony Stefano, Zachary Magwood and Jason Willms had the other goals.

---

ATTACK 6 STING 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Markus Phillips scored twice and tacked on an assist and Ethan Szypula had a goal and three helpers to power the Attack over Sarnia for their 13th straight win.

Cordell James scored one goal and set up two more for Owen Sound (29-13-1) and Petrus Palmu and Maksim Sushko also scored.

Troy Lajeunesse found the back of the net for the Sting (20-17-6) in the secon period, then assisted on Drake Rymsha's third-period goal.