Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid resting against Wizards

WASHINGTON — Philadelphia 76ers rookie star Joel Embiid sat out against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night because he doesn't yet play in back-to-back games after missing two seasons with injuries.

While Embiid rested, Jahlil Okafor, who hadn't played in the last three games — all Sixers' wins — started instead. The three-game winning streak is Philadelphia's longest in more than three years.

Embiid is averaging 19.6 points and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last eight games.