Scores and Schedule
Friday's Games
NHL
Washington 6 Chicago 0
Toronto 4 N.Y. Rangers 2
Carolina 5 Buffalo 2
N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 2
Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 2 Calgary 1
Arizona 4 Winnipeg 3
---
AHL
Hartford 2 St. John's 1 (OT)
Springfield 3 Albany 2 (OT)
Syracuse 5 Toronto 4
Binghamton 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)
Lehigh Valley 6 Hershey 2
Utica 2 Providence 1
WB-Scranton 3 Rochester 2
Charlotte 3 Cleveland 2 (SO)
Chicago 4 Manitoba 2
Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 0
San Diego 3 Rockford 2 (OT)
Iowa 4 San Antonio 1
Tucson 5 Texas 3
Bakersfield 5 Stockton 2
Ontario 3 San Jose 2
---
NBA
Philadelphia 102 Charlotte 93
Toronto 132 Brooklyn 113
Boston 103 Atlanta 101
Memphis 110 Houston 105
Milwaukee 116 Miami 108
Minnesota 96 Oklahoma City 86
Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cleveland 120 Sacramento 108
Utah 110 Detroit 77
---
Saturday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NFL Playoffs
Seattle at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.
Houston at New England, 8:15 p.m.
---
NHL
Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.
Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Stockton at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.
Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Hartford at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
---
NBA
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m.
San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
---