Scores and Schedule

NHL

Washington 6 Chicago 0

Toronto 4 N.Y. Rangers 2

Carolina 5 Buffalo 2

N.Y. Islanders 5 Florida 2

Columbus 3 Tampa Bay 1

New Jersey 2 Calgary 1

Arizona 4 Winnipeg 3

---

AHL

Hartford 2 St. John's 1 (OT)

Springfield 3 Albany 2 (OT)

Syracuse 5 Toronto 4

Binghamton 3 Bridgeport 2 (OT)

Lehigh Valley 6 Hershey 2

Utica 2 Providence 1

WB-Scranton 3 Rochester 2

Charlotte 3 Cleveland 2 (SO)

Chicago 4 Manitoba 2

Grand Rapids 3 Milwaukee 0

San Diego 3 Rockford 2 (OT)

Iowa 4 San Antonio 1

Tucson 5 Texas 3

Bakersfield 5 Stockton 2

Ontario 3 San Jose 2

---

NBA

Philadelphia 102 Charlotte 93

Toronto 132 Brooklyn 113

Boston 103 Atlanta 101

Memphis 110 Houston 105

Milwaukee 116 Miami 108

Minnesota 96 Oklahoma City 86

Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.

Cleveland 120 Sacramento 108

Utah 110 Detroit 77

---

Saturday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL Playoffs

Seattle at Atlanta, 4:35 p.m.

Houston at New England, 8:15 p.m.

---

NHL

Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

---

AHL

Stockton at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.

Rochester at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Hartford at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Utica at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB-Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Albany at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Iowa at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Texas at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.

---

NBA

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 5 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Phoenix at Mexico City, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 8 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.

---

