Snowfall causes delay of World Cup downhill in Austria

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria — Snowfall has forced organizers to postpone women's World Cup downhill training and the following race on Saturday.

Course workers were still busy moving fresh snow off the course at the scheduled start time for training at 0815 GMT. Both training and the start of the race were pushed back for at least an hour.

The snowfall also limited visibility for the skiers.

Bad weather cancelled both trainings in the past two days, prompting organizers to reschedule the mandatory session two hours before Saturday's race.

A downhill race cannot be held without prior training.