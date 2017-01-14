Sri Lanka 131 all out, bats again v South Africa in 3rd test

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's fast bowling quartet picked up seven wickets on the third morning as Sri Lanka was made to follow on in the third cricket test at the Wanderers on Saturday.

Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada finished with three wickets apiece as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 131 in its first innings, before Rabada struck again to send the visitors to lunch on 13-1, still trailing by 282 runs.

Sri Lanka began the third day on 80-4 in response to South Africa's 426, but lasted just 17 more overs in its first innings.

Philander got the ball rolling for South Africa when he had Dinesh Chandimal caught behind by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, who then took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Angelo Mathews (19) off the bowling of Rabada.

Newcomer Duanne Olivier and Wayne Parnell took over from there, sharing the last four wickets as left-hander Upul Tharanga (24) provided the only semblance of fight for Sri Lanka.

With a first-innings lead of 295 runs, captain Faf du Plessis enforced the follow-on as South Africa pushed for a series whitewash.

There was swift reward as Rabada dismissed Kaushal Silva with his first delivery, with De Kock claiming his fifth catch of the match.