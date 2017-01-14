Vucevic's season-high 30 lead Magic past Blazers, 115-109

PORTLAND, Ore. — Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 30 points and the Orlando Magic snapped a four-game losing streak, beating the Portland Trail Blazers 115-109 on Friday night.

Vucevic went 13 of 18 from the floor and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Elfrid Payton scored 19 points and hit a key 3-pointer with 1:17 remaining that gave Orlando some breathing room. D.J. Augustin added 15 points, while Serge Ibaka had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Damian Lillard scored 34 points and C.J. McCollum had 26, extending his streak to eight consecutive games with at least 25 points, the Trail Blazers' longest in nearly 30 years.

Orlando, which had lost six of seven, had a 17-point lead less than five minutes into the first quarter, but had to pull out the game during the final minutes.

Orlando took control of the game midway through the fourth quarter on back-to-back baskets by Vucevic and Payton for a 99-93 lead. Lillard later pulled Portland to 105-103, but Payton silenced the Blazers crowd with a 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock, putting the Magic in front 108-103 with 1:17 left.

The start to the game was all Orlando. The Magic hit their first nine shots, while Portland went 0 for 9 as Orlando raced to an 18-1 lead. Portland spent the rest of the period chipping away at the deficit, as Lillard scored 15 first-quarter points to help the Blazers get as close as three points.

Orlando led 54-49 at halftime.

Two minutes into the third quarter, Portland grabbed its first lead at 57-56 on a drive by Lillard. But Orlando bounced back, as Ibaka hit back-to-back 3-pointers to lead the Magic to an 82-78 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Magic: There were a couple family reunions for Magic coaches. Assistant David Adelman returned to Portland where his father Rick, a longtime and now retired NBA coach, lives. Todd Forcier, the brother of Orlando assistant Chad Forcier, is a sports performance specialist for the Blazers. . Ibaka returned to the lineup after missing the Magic's last game with a right shoulder injury. . Vucevic has scored at least 20 points in five consecutive games against Portland.

Trail Blazers: Starting small forward Maurice Harkless was a late scratch due to a calf strain. Allen Crabbe started in his place. . Portland guard Tim Quarterman, who on Thursday was assigned to the Windy City Bulls of the NBA Development League, is expected to rejoin the Blazers sometime during the team's four-game road trip next week. Quarterman has appeared in 12 games for Portland this season. . McCollum's streak of leading Portland in scoring ended at nine games.

UP NEXT

Magic: Orlando plays at Utah on Saturday.