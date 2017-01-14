WHL Roundup: Tyler Coulter, Nolan Patrick lead Wheat Kings to win over Ice

BRANDON, Man. — Tyler Coulter had three goals and three assists as the Brandon Wheat Kings beat the Kootenay Ice 8-5 on Friday night in Western Hockey League play.

Projected first overall NHL draft pick Nolan Patrick scored two goals and two assists in his return from injury for the Wheat Kings (21-17-4). The 18-year-old Patrick had been sidelined since October with an injury and missed the world junior championship because of it.

Stelio Mattheos, Linden McCorrister and Reid Duke rounded out the attack.

Sam Huston, Dallas Hines, Vince Loschiavo, Colton Kroeker and Brett Davis found the back of the net for Kootenay (10-26-8).

Travis Child stopped 14-of-16 shots for the win in relief of Logan Thompson, who started but was pulled after allowing three goals on 10 shots in the first period. Payton Lee made 32 saves in defeat.

Brandon was 3 for 6 on the power play while the Ice scored twice on five opportunities.

---

REBELS 4 RAIDERS 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Alexander Alexeyev and Michael Spacek had a goal and an assist apiece as Red Deer handed the Raiders their eighth straight loss.

Lane Zablocki and Adam Musil, with the game winner, also chipped in for the Rebels (20-17-6) while Riley Lamb stopped 33 shots.

Parker Kelly, Tim Vanstone and Curtis Miske scored for Prince Albert (8-32-4). Ian Scott turned aside 31 shots.

---

AMERICANS 6 PATS 5

REGINA — Vladislav Lukin had two goals and an assist to lead Tri-City past the Pats for its fifth straight win.

Jordan Topping, Michael Rasmussen, Tyler Sandhu and Maxwell James supplied the rest of the offence for the Americans (27-17-3). Juuso Valimaki tacked on three helpers and Rylan Parenteau made 26 saves for the win in net. Evan Sarthou started but was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in 8:40.

Bryan Lockner, Jake Leschyshyn, Connor Hobbs, Filip Ahl and Dawson Leedahl scored for Regina (27-5-7). Kurtis Chapman took the loss by stopping 10-of-12 shots in 19:12 of relief. Tyler Brown started but kicked out 13-of-17 shots through two periods.

---

COUGARS 6 HURRICANES 5 (SO)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Brogan O'Brien struck twice in the third period to force extra time and Nikita Popugaev scored the only goal of the shootout as Prince George slipped past the Hurricanes.

Popugaev also chipped in during regulation while Jesse Gabrielle, on the power play, and Josh Curtis, shorthanded, had the others for the Cougars (30-12-2). Nick McBride made 37 saves.

Brennan Riddle, Tyler Wong, Jordy Bellerive, Jadon Joseph and Brennan Menell supplied the offence for Lethbridge (23-15-6). Stuart Skinner turned away 34 shots.

---

TIGERS 7 BRONCOS 3

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Chad Butcher scored a hat trick and two assists while Clayton Kirichenko had a goal and three helpers to lift the Tigers over Swift Current.

Mark Rassell, Mason Shaw and Zach Fischer added the others for Medicine Hat (30-13-1). Michael Bullion made 18 saves.

Lane Pederson had a goal and two helpers for the Broncos (24-13-7) with Aleksi Heponiemi and Riley Stotts also chipping in. Jordan Papirny stopped 5-of-9 shots in 15:51 for the loss. Taz Burman went the rest of the way and turned aside 23 shots.

---

SILVERTIPS 4 BLAZERS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Carter Hart stopped all 22 shots he faced in his first start since the gold medal game of the world juniors as Everett shut out the Blazers.

Devon Skoleski scored twice in the third period for the Silvertips (27-5-7). Patrick Bajko and Matt Fonteyne also chipped in.

Dylan Ferguson kicked out 24 shots in net for Kamloops (25-16-3).

---

WINTERHAWKS 5 CHIEFS 4

PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb Jones scored the eventual winner on the power play in the second period as the Winterhawks held on to beat Spokane.

Colton Veloso and Skyler McKenzie also had goals in the second for Portland (22-18-1) with Ryan Hughes, on the power play, and Brendan De Jong adding the others. Cole Kehler made 28 saves.

Ethan McIndoe struck twice while Kailer Yamamoto and Nolan Reid rounded out the attack for the Chiefs (17-19-7). Jayden Sittler turned aside 18-of-23 shots in 33:28 before giving way to Dawson Weatherill, who stopped all 10 shots he faced.

---

ROCKETS 9 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Dillon Dube had a hat trick and an assist as Kelowna routed the Royals.

James Hilsendager, Jack Cowell, Erik Gardiner, Tomas Soustal, Devante Stephens and Reid Gardiner supplied the rest of the offence for the Rockets (26-15-3), who won their third straight. Michael Herringer made 19 saves.

Ethan Price and Jack Walker scored for Victoria (22-18-4). Griffen Outhouse turned aside 32-of-39 shots in 57:34. Dean McNabb allowed two goals on four shots in relief.

---

WARRIORS 4 GIANTS 1

LANGLEY, B.C. — Jayden Halbgewachs and Brayden Burke had a goal and two assists apiece to lead Moose Jaw past the Giants.

Thomas Foster and Colin Paradis had the others for the Warriors (26-10-7). Brody Willms made 25 saves.

Ty Ronning scored and Ryan Kubic kicked out 21 shots for Vancouver (16-24-3), which dropped its fourth in a row.