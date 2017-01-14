Zumwinkle lifts U.S. over Canada for gold at under-18 women's world championship
ZLIN, Czech Republic — Grace Zumwinkle scored the winner with 2:32 left to play as the United States slipped past Canada 3-1 on Saturday in the final of the under-18 women's world hockey championship.
Zumwinkle also assisted on Emily Oden's empty-net goal and Delaney Drake had a power-play goal in the second period for the Americans.
Daryl Watts had tied it 1-1 for Canada at the 12:43 mark of the third period on a power-play goal.
The United States has won six gold medals at the event, while Canada has won four. No other country has won the women's under-18 world championship.