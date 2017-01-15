Bayern Munich signs Suele and Rudy from Hoffenheim
MUNICH — German champion Bayern Munich has signed
Bayern said Sunday on its
"Signing two Germany internationals is an investment in FC Bayern's future," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said. "Sebastian Rudy joins us on a free transfer. In the case of Niklas Suele we have reached a fair and serious agreement with Hoffenheim."
The 26-year-old Rudy has played 177 league games for Hoffenheim since joining from Stuttgart in 2010, while the 21-year-old Suele is a homegrown talent and has made 90 league appearances with the club.
"In terms of it being a farewell I feel a little wistful," Suele said on Bayern's
Suele's signing appears to be linked to the form of long-serving Bayern defender Holger Badstuber, who has been sent on loan to Schalke to get more game time.
The long-serving