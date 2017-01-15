Bazemore, Dunleavy pick up offence, Hawks beat Bucks

ATLANTA — Kent Bazemore scored 24 points, Mike Dunleavy added 20 and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 111-98 on Sunday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 33 points and was a tough matchup in the paint for Milwaukee, which dropped 2 1/2 games behind the fourth-place Hawks in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta has won eight of nine. The Bucks have dropped three of five.

Dunleavy, in his second game since arriving in a trade last week with Cleveland, had his first 20-point performance since a first-round playoff game for Chicago on April 30, 2015.

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in eight games in a breakout season.

Milwaukee led 20-9 with 6 minutes left in the first quarter. Atlanta went up 50-40 with 6 minutes left in the second on Thabo Sefolosha's three-point play.

The Bucks tied it at 60 when Antetokounmpo tipped in his own miss early in the third, but they never led in the second half. Coach Jason Kidd called a timeout with Milwaukee down by eight with 2:18 left in the game, only to watch his team have a turnover, a foul and three missed jumpers as Atlanta went up 111-96 on Bazemore's 3 in the final minute.

Honouring DR. KING

To begin their Forever MLK celebration day, the Hawks had Howard, an Atlanta native, speak briefly to the crowd before tipoff. "Love conquers hate," Howard said in acknowledgment of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday on Monday. The Hawks had several video tributes to King, the slain civil rights icon who made Atlanta his home, all afternoon. A local choir performed at halftime.

RISING STAR

Antetokounmpo's strong start to the season has impressed Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer. The 6-foot-11, 222-pound forward is the only current NBA player averaging at least 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, two blocks and 1.5 steals — all career highs in his four-year career. "It seems like he's worthy of all the praise he's getting, all the attention he's getting," Budenholzer said before adding with a smile, "I wish he was back in Greece playing."

TIP-INS

Bucks: Malcolm Brogdon has scored at least 10 points in nine straight games. The rookie guard, an Atlanta native who starred at Virginia, had eight straight with at least five assists, but dished out none against the Hawks. ... The Bucks have a 36-71 road record in the series. ... They hit six 3-pointers. Atlanta hit 13.

Hawks: Reserve F Mike Muscala hurt his left ankle in the first quarter and spent the rest of the game with trainers in the locker room. ... Muscala's injury gave 23 minutes to Dunleavy, who had 12 points and three rebounds in his first 12 minutes. ... Atlanta improved to 18-4 when leading after the third.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Philadelphia on Monday.