Canada's Marielle Thompson golden in World Cup; Brady Leman wins silver

WATLES, Italy — Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., saved her best run for last on Sunday, winning gold in women's ski cross while Calgary's Brady Leman took silver in the men's event at the World Cup.

Thompson took an early lead in the final heat and held it all the way down the track to win the title.

Leman earned his second silver in as many days, making it his fourth podium finish of the season. Leman had to work hard to maintain a top-three finish throughout the big final. Holding his second-place spot through the finish line, Leman now sits in second-place overall on the tour.

Five Canadians finished in the top 10, including veteran Chris Del Bosco of Montreal who won the small final, finishing in fifth. Joining Del Bosco in the small final was Toronto's Kevin Drury, who continues to add solid top-10 finishes after joining the Canada ski cross World Cup team last season. Drury made a textbook pass in the quarter-finals to advance to the semifinals, ultimately finishing the day in seventh.

Georgia Simmerling of West Vancouver, B.C, crashed over the finish line in third place of her semifinal to advance to the small final. The hard crash sidelined her for the rest of Sunday's competition.

On the men's side, Ian Deans of Kelowna, B.C., qualified for the quarter-finals where his competition ended for the day. Both Dave Duncan of London, Ont., and Kris Mahler of Canmore, Alta., who also had a crash today, both failed to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Joining Thompson on the women's podium was Switzerland's Fanny Smith in second place and France's Marielle Berger Sabbatel in third place.