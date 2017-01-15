India win toss, bat against England in first ODI

PUNE, India — India's newly appointed one-day international captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl first in his team's opening limited-overs match against England on Sunday.

Kohil takes over the leadership from MS Dhoni, who stood down as skipper but remains in the team.

Yuvraj Singh was recalled to the Indian side for the first time since 2013. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also returned while Manish Pandey and Amit Mishra were left out.

England omitted Sam Billings even after he scored 93 runs in a warm-up match against India-A while Joe Root returned to the lineup after missing his team's practice games to be at the birth of his son.

Lineups:

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav