McIlroy to have tests on his injured back

JOHANNESBURG — Rory McIlroy says he will have tests on his back on Monday to make sure he is fit enough to play Abu Dhabi without further damage.

McIlroy felt pain in his back on Friday and played the rest of the South African Open, losing in a playoff Sunday to Graeme Storm. He says the back was manageable, and that tape and pain medicine helped him get by.

With his runner-up finish, McIlroy goes to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a chance to go back to No. 1 with a victory.

But he says he does not want to risk long-term goals for short-term gains.