NFL's Sunday divisional playoffs start late because of ice
A
A
Share via Email
NFL's Sunday divisional playoffs are about to get started, just a few hours later than expected.
With the Steelers game at Kansas City moved to a night start — 8:20 p.m. Eastern instead of 1:05 p.m. — because of an ice storm, the Packers game at the Dallas Cowboys became the opening act.
This is just the latest chapter in a great rivalry that includes the famous 1967 Ice Bowl, when the temperature at Lambeau Field was 15 below zero.
The weather will be much better in Arlington, Texas, where it is about 52 degrees.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Most Popular
-
Man charged with attempted murder after serious assault in Nova Scotia
-
Video: Pee jokes aplenty as Alec Baldwin returns to parody Donald Trump on SNL
-
Former Halifax professor suing university, student, CTV and Twitter over 2015 intimate photo
-
South Carolina teen abducted as a Florida newborn meets birth parents