Nice drops points in title race after 0-0 draw with Metz

PARIS — Nice dropped valuable points in the French title race after drawing 0-0 at home to struggling Metz on Sunday, a result that plays into the hands of title rival Paris Saint-Germain.

With star striker Mario Balotelli and creative midfielder Younes Belhanda both unavailable through suspension, Nice lacked its usual invention against a resilient Metz side playing far better than a side placed 19th in the league.

Nice striker Alassane Plea went close to scoring midway through the second half, when his angled shot flew just wide of the post, and midfielder Wylan Cyprien failed to hit the target with a free kick as Nice got a last chance to score deep into injury time.

Perhaps wary of the threat posed by a spirited Metz side on the counter attack, Nice coach Lucien Favre waited until 10 minutes to go before bringing on Greek striker Anastasios Donis. But he was a straight swap for Plea and had little time to make an impact.

Defending champion PSG won 1-0 away to Rennes on Saturday — with new signing Julian Draxler scoring a superb winner on his league debut — and is now three points behind Nice.

Monaco can go top of the league on goal difference if it wins away at Marseille later Sunday.