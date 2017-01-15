OHL Roundup: Senyshyn leads Greyhounds to 3-2 overtime win against Knights
A
A
Share via Email
SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn completed his hat trick with a goal 3:29 into overtime to power the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds past the London Knights 3-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Joseph Raaymakers made 24 saves for the Greyhounds (31-10-2).
Robert Thomas gave London (28-7-6) a 2-1 lead with two minutes left in the third before Senyshyn tied it with 17 seconds left in the period. Olli Juolevi had a goal early in the second for the Knights and Tyler Parsons stopped 41 shots.
Sault Ste. Marie was 1 for 5 on the power play and London could not connect on its two man advantages.
---
WOLVES 4 STEELHEADS 3 (SO)
SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov and Alan Lyszczarczyk both scored in the shootout to lift the Wolves over Mississauga.
Both Sokolov and Lyszczarczyk scored in regulation time for Sudbury (19-19-5), while Zach Wilkie chipped in as well.
Stephen Gibson, Aidan McFarland and Michael McLeod all had second-period goals for the Steelheads (17-16-9).
---
BATTALION 3 COLTS 2 (OT)
NORTH BAY, Ont. —Adam McMaster was the overtime hero as the Battalion rallied past Barrie.
Jacob Ball and Steve Harland also scored as North Bay (17-22-3) reeled off three unanswered goals.
Aidan Brown and Lucas Chiodo gave the Colts (12-24-5) a 2-0 lead by the 12:53 mark of the second period.
---
GENERALS 2 FRONTENACS 1 (SO)
OSHAWA, Ont. — Riley Stillman and Matt Brassard both scored in the shootout as the Generals eked out a win over Kingston.
Allan McShane forced overtime when he scored for Oshawa (24-13-5) with less than a minute left in the third period.
Jason Robertson opened scoring for the Frontenacs (19-16-7).
---
RANGERS 2 OTTERS 1
KITCHENER, Ont. — Nick McHugh and Greg Meireles both scored in the second period as the Rangers held on for a win over Erie.
Meireles's goal at the 14:51 mark of the second was the eventual winner for Kitchener (24-14-4).
Ivan Lodnia replied for the Otters (29-10-3) less than two minutes later.
---
SPITFIRES 5 SPIRIT 1
WINDSOR, Ont. — Mikhail Sergachev had a pair of goals, including the winner, as the Spitfires downed Saginaw.
Aaron Luchuk, Jalen Chatfield and Cristiano DiGiacinto rounded out the attack for Windsor (27-8-6).
Hayden Hodgson responded for the Spirit (15-20-7), who have dropped four straight.
---