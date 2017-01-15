OHL Roundup: Senyshyn leads Greyhounds to 3-2 overtime win against Knights

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn completed his hat trick with a goal 3:29 into overtime to power the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds past the London Knights 3-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Joseph Raaymakers made 24 saves for the Greyhounds (31-10-2).

Robert Thomas gave London (28-7-6) a 2-1 lead with two minutes left in the third before Senyshyn tied it with 17 seconds left in the period. Olli Juolevi had a goal early in the second for the Knights and Tyler Parsons stopped 41 shots.

Sault Ste. Marie was 1 for 5 on the power play and London could not connect on its two man advantages.

---

WOLVES 4 STEELHEADS 3 (SO)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov and Alan Lyszczarczyk both scored in the shootout to lift the Wolves over Mississauga.

Both Sokolov and Lyszczarczyk scored in regulation time for Sudbury (19-19-5), while Zach Wilkie chipped in as well.

Stephen Gibson, Aidan McFarland and Michael McLeod all had second-period goals for the Steelheads (17-16-9).

---

BATTALION 3 COLTS 2 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. —Adam McMaster was the overtime hero as the Battalion rallied past Barrie.

Jacob Ball and Steve Harland also scored as North Bay (17-22-3) reeled off three unanswered goals.

Aidan Brown and Lucas Chiodo gave the Colts (12-24-5) a 2-0 lead by the 12:53 mark of the second period.

---

GENERALS 2 FRONTENACS 1 (SO)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Riley Stillman and Matt Brassard both scored in the shootout as the Generals eked out a win over Kingston.

Allan McShane forced overtime when he scored for Oshawa (24-13-5) with less than a minute left in the third period.

Jason Robertson opened scoring for the Frontenacs (19-16-7).

---

RANGERS 2 OTTERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Nick McHugh and Greg Meireles both scored in the second period as the Rangers held on for a win over Erie.

Meireles's goal at the 14:51 mark of the second was the eventual winner for Kitchener (24-14-4).

Ivan Lodnia replied for the Otters (29-10-3) less than two minutes later.

---

SPITFIRES 5 SPIRIT 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Mikhail Sergachev had a pair of goals, including the winner, as the Spitfires downed Saginaw.

Aaron Luchuk, Jalen Chatfield and Cristiano DiGiacinto rounded out the attack for Windsor (27-8-6).

Hayden Hodgson responded for the Spirit (15-20-7), who have dropped four straight.