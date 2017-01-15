Oilers recall defenceman Jordan Oesterle from AHL Bakersfield

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers recalled defenceman Jordan Oesterle from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on Sunday.

Oesterle, 24, has appeared in 23 career NHL games with Edmonton, registering six assists.

He has appeared in 18 games with the Condors this season, posting 11 points, including three goals. Oesterle has appeared in 131 career AHL games, accumulating 62 points with 16 goals and 46 assists.