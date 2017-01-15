Pro wrestling legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka dead at 73

Professional wrestling legend Jimmy ‘Superfly’ Snuka has died at the age of 73 from stomach cancer, according to reports.

Best known for his tenure in the then World Wrestling Federation during the 1980s, the high-flying Fijian shot to fame for his acrobatic moves, bodybuilder style physique, and on-screen feuds with fellow wrestling stars like Rowdy Roddy Piper.

Celebrities from the world of pro wrestling took to social media to express their sadness at his passing.

“Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly,” tweeted Dwayne Johnson.

Snuka made headlines later in life for his alleged connection to the 1983 death of his girlfriend, which authorities suspected was a homicide. Snuka was arrested and charged with third-degree murder in 2015, but the charges were dismissed when the former wrestler was deemed unfit to stand trial due to ill health.