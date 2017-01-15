QMJHL Roundup: Smith scores OT winner as Foreurs edge Cataractes 3-2

VAL-D'OR, Que. — Jake Smith scored 49 seconds into overtime as the Val-d'Or Foreurs completed a 3-2 comeback win over the Shawinigan Cataractes on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Val-d'Or's Mathieu Nadeau tied the game with 30 seconds left in the third period to spoil the Cataractes' 2-1 lead.

Alexis Pepin, on a power play, also scored for the Foreurs (18-22-3). Nadeau picked up an assist for a two-point outing.

Samuel Asselin scored both goals for Shawinigan (27-12-3), which has lost four straight games (0-3-1).

Alex Bishop stopped 33 shots for the win while Zachary Bouthillier made 29 saves in the losing effort.

TIGRES 3 MOOSEHEADS 2

HALIFAX — Alexandre Goulet scored the go-ahead goal on a power play midway through the third period and Victoriaville held on to beat the Mooseheads.

Pascal Laberge and Ivan Kosorenkov gave the Tigres (22-17-5) a short-lived 2-0 lead.

Nico Hischier found the back of the net twice in a 1:06 span early in the third to tie the game for Halifax (20-20-3) before Goulet pushed Victoriaville in front for good.

SCREAMING EAGLES 7 SEA DOGS 6

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Giovanni Fiore scored three goals in under four minutes in the second period and tacked on an assist to power Cape Breton over the Sea Dogs.

Drake Batherson had a goal and two helpers for the Screaming Eagles (25-17-3), who have won eight of their last 10 games. Olivier LeBlanc, Adam McCormick and Declan Smith also scored.

Mathieu Joseph led Saint John (26-12-4) with a goal and two assists. Matthew Highmore, Joe Veleno, Alexandre Bernier, Julien Gauthier and Samuel Dove-McFalls supplied the rest of the offence.

REMPARTS 7 OCEANIC 6

RIMOUSKI, Que. — Philipp Kurashev scored twice and Mathieu Ayotte had a goal and three assists as Quebec edged the Oceanic.

Dmitry Buynitskiy, Matthew Boucher, Louis-Filip Cote and Benjamin Gagne also scored for the Remparts (22-18-4).

Maxime Trepanier had a penalty-shot goal in the second period for Rimouski (18-23-3), Samuel Laberge scored twice, Dylan Montcalm had a goal and two assists and Tyler Boland and Denis Mikhnin each found the back of the net.

ARMADA 4 DRAKKAR 3

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, including the eventual winner into an empty net with 1:01 left in the third, as Blainville-Boisbriand slipped past the Drakkar.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Tobie Paguette-Bisson also scored for the Armada (26-11-6), who used a three-goal third period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

Jean-Simon Belanger scored with four seconds left to pull Baie-Comeau (14-21-6) within one. Jordan Martel and Antoine Girard had the Drakkar's earlier goals.