Roy, Stokes take England to highest ODI total against India

PUNE, India — Ben Stokes smacked 62 runs off 40 balls as England finished on 350-7 in 50 overs in the first ODI against India in Pune. His knock built on the platform provided by Jason Roy and Joe Root, who both scored half-centuries.

Put into bat by Virat Kohli, this was England's highest ODI total against India. Their previous best was 338-8 in Bengaluru in the 2011 ODI World Cup. That match ended in a thrilling tie.

This was also the seventh time that England has scored more than 300 runs in an ODI since the 2015 World Cup.

Roy scored 73 off 61 balls, and provided a brisk start to the innings with Alex Hales (9). The latter was run-out by Jasprit Bumrah's direct hit.

Root then added 69 runs for the second wicket with Roy, who punished the Indian bowling with 12 boundaries. He brought up his sixth ODI half-century off only 36 balls.

Roy looked good for a hundred, but was stumped by keeper MS Dhoni off Ravindra Jadeja (1-50) in the 19th over. Skipper Eoin Morgan (28) added 49 runs with Root for the third wicket, and kept up the tempo as England crossed 150 in the 25th over.

Morgan was caught behind off Hardik Pandya (2-46) shortly afterwards, via DRS review, even as Root reached his 18th ODI half-century off 72 balls. He added 63 runs with Jos Buttler (31) for the fourth wicket, even as Jadeja and Pandya bowled some tight overs to restrict scoring.

Pandya picked up his second wicket when Buttler was caught at mid-off trying to up the scoring rate. It proved to be the turning point of the innings as Stokes came out to unleash a barrage of big shots.

Root was then caught off Bumrah (2-79) at long on with Pandya completing a well-judged catch, but Stokes took up the England cause and added two fours and five sixes to stun the Indian bowling attack.

The touring side scored 115 runs off the last ten overs, as England crossed 300 in the 46th over after being reduced to 244-5 in the 42nd.

Stokes brought up his seventh ODI half-century off only 33 balls, the second fastest for an English batsman against India after Chris Old's effort off 30 balls in 1975.

Stokes was dismissed in the 48th over, caught off Bumrah, but the damage had already been done. He had put on 73 runs off 33 balls with Moeen Ali (28 off 17 balls) for the sixth wicket.