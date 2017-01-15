Saturday's Games
A
A
Share via Email
Saturday's Games
NFL Playoffs
Atlanta 36 Seattle 20
New England 34 Houston 16
---
NHL
Montreal 5 N.Y. Rangers 4
Toronto 4 Ottawa 2
Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)
Edmonton 2 Calgary 1 (SO)
Boston 6 Philadelphia 3
Nashville 3 Colorado 2
Florida 4 Columbus 3
Carolina 7 N.Y. Islanders 4
Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 3
Minnesota 5 Dallas 4
Anaheim 3 Arizona 0
St. Louis 4 San Jose 0
---
AHL
San Jose 2 Stockton 0
Rochester 3 Toronto 2
St. John's 4 Hartford 2
Charlotte 5 Cleveland 3
Utica 3 Bridgeport 1
Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 4
WB-Scranton 3 Syracuse 1
Albany 3 Binghamton 2
Providence 1 Springfield 0
Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2
Iowa 2 San Antonio 1
Tucson 3 Texas 2
Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2
---
NBA
L.A. Clippers 113 L.A. Lakers 97
Chicago 107 New Orleans 99
Phoenix 108 San Antonio 105
Washington 109 Philadelphia 93
Utah 114 Orlando 107
---