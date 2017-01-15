Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

NFL Playoffs

Atlanta 36 Seattle 20

New England 34 Houston 16

---

NHL

Montreal 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

Toronto 4 Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Edmonton 2 Calgary 1 (SO)

Boston 6 Philadelphia 3

Nashville 3 Colorado 2

Florida 4 Columbus 3

Carolina 7 N.Y. Islanders 4

Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 5 Dallas 4

Anaheim 3 Arizona 0

St. Louis 4 San Jose 0

---

AHL

San Jose 2 Stockton 0

Rochester 3 Toronto 2

St. John's 4 Hartford 2

Charlotte 5 Cleveland 3

Utica 3 Bridgeport 1

Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 4

WB-Scranton 3 Syracuse 1

Albany 3 Binghamton 2

Providence 1 Springfield 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Iowa 2 San Antonio 1

Tucson 3 Texas 2

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 113 L.A. Lakers 97

Chicago 107 New Orleans 99

Phoenix 108 San Antonio 105

Washington 109 Philadelphia 93

Utah 114 Orlando 107

---

Editors' Picks

Most Popular