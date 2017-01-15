Sports

Scores and Schedule

Saturday's Games

NFL Playoffs

Atlanta 36 Seattle 20

New England 34 Houston 16

---

NHL

Montreal 5 N.Y. Rangers 4

Toronto 4 Ottawa 2

Los Angeles 3 Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Edmonton 2 Calgary 1 (SO)

Boston 6 Philadelphia 3

Nashville 3 Colorado 2

Florida 4 Columbus 3

Carolina 7 N.Y. Islanders 4

Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 3

Minnesota 5 Dallas 4

Anaheim 3 Arizona 0

St. Louis 4 San Jose 0

---

AHL

San Jose 2 Stockton 0

Rochester 3 Toronto 2

St. John's 4 Hartford 2

Charlotte 5 Cleveland 3

Utica 3 Bridgeport 1

Hershey 6 Lehigh Valley 4

WB-Scranton 3 Syracuse 1

Albany 3 Binghamton 2

Providence 1 Springfield 0

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Iowa 2 San Antonio 1

Tucson 3 Texas 2

Ontario 3 Bakersfield 2

---

NBA

L.A. Clippers 113 L.A. Lakers 97

Chicago 107 New Orleans 99

Phoenix 108 San Antonio 105

Washington 109 Philadelphia 93

Utah 114 Orlando 107

---

Sunday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NFL Playoffs

Green Bay at Dallas, 4:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

---

NHL

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

---

AHL

Chicago at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Bridgeport at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Hershey, 5 p.m.

---

NBA

Minnesota at Dallas, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Houston at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

---

