Valencia signs Italy striker Zaza on loan from Juventus

VALENCIA, Spain — Valencia has signed striker Simone Zaza on loan from Juventus until the end of the season.

The Spanish club said Zaza passed a medical and signed his contract on Sunday.

Valencia will have an option to buy the Italy forward at the end of the loan. He will be officially introduced to fans and media on Monday.

The 25-year-old Zaza was part of the Italian squad at the European Championship last year and was eliminated by Germany in the quarterfinals.