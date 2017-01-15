WHL Roundup: Connor Hobbs and league-leading Pats down Raiders 5-1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Defenceman Connor Hobbs had two goals and an assist as the Regina Pats downed the Prince Albert Raiders 5-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Sam Steel scored once and set up two more for the league-leading Pats (29-5-7) while Dawson Leedahl had a goal and an assist. Filip Ahl rounded out the offence with a goal and Adam Brooks tacked on a single assist.

Steel leads the WHL with 76 points and Brooks is right behind him in second with 74. Both have played 35 games.

Spencer Moe scored the lone goal as the Raiders (8-33-5) had their losing streak reach 10 games.

Max Paddock made 33 saves for the win and Ian Scott turned away 34-of-39 shots in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 5 REBELS 4 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Aleksi Heponiemi had a goal and an assist in regulation, then added the shootout winner to lift the Broncos over Red Deer.

Tyler Steenbergen, Kaden Elder and Colby Sissons also scored for the Broncos (25-13-8). Jordan Papirny made 33 saves to earn his first win with his new team after being traded from Brandon to Swift Current.

Michael Spacek and Austin Glover both struck twice for the Rebels (20-18-7), who got a 33-save outing from Riley Lamb.

---

HITMEN 6 HURRICANES 5 (OT)

CALGARY — Matteo Gennaro completed his hat trick 1:44 into overtime as the Hitmen hung on to beat Lethbridge.

Calgary (16-20-6) also got goals from Brady Reegan, Luke Coleman and Michael Zip. Trevor Martin only had to make 16 saves for the win.

Tyler Wong had a pair of goals as the Hurricanes (24-15-7) erased a 4-1 deficit to earn at least a point in their sixth straight game. Igor Merezhko, Alec Baer and Calen Addison also scored while Stuart Skinner kicked out 28 shots in defeat.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 6 CHIEFS 4

KENT, Wash. — Alexander True had a pair of goals and Etah Bear chipped in with three assists as Spokane beat Seattle for its fifth win in a row.

Austin Strand, Jarret Tyszka, Sami Moilanen and Ryan Gropp also scored for the Thunderbirds (23-14-4). Rylan Toth made 29 saves for the victory.

Kailer Yamamoto led the Chiefs (18-20-7) offence with two goals and Hayden Ostir and Ondrej Najman added one apiece. Jayden Sittler kicked out 24-of-30 shots in a losing cause.