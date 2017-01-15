WHL Roundup: Leafs prospect Adam Brooks rallies Pats past Raiders in OT

REGINA — Adam Brooks tied the game late in the third period and then added the winner early in overtime as the Regina Pats rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Prince Albert Raiders on Saturday in Western Hockey League play.

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect scored at 19:51 of the third and the winner — his 24th goal of the season — came 18 seconds into extra time. Brooks also added an assist.

Nick Henry had a goal and two helpers while Jeff De Wit, Bryan Lockner, Jake Leschyshyn and Dawson Leedahl supplied the rest of the offence for Regina (28-5-7). Sam Steel tacked on three assists.

Carson Miller scored two goals and an assist for the Raiders (8-32-5) while Parker Kelly, Jordy Stallard, Curtis Miske and Spencer Moe also chipped in.

Max Paddock picked up the win in relief by stopping 13-of-15 shots in 39:02. Kurtis Chapman played the first period but was pulled after turning away 9-of-13 shots. Nicholas Sanders made 29 saves in the loss.

The Pats were 1 for 2 on the power play and Prince Albert converted twice on five chances.

---

AMERICANS 4 BRONCOS 3 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. — Morgan Geekie forced extra time with a third-period power-play goal and then scored the shootout winner as Tri-City topped the Broncos for its sixth straight win.

Jordan Topping struck twice in regulation and added another in the shootout for the Americans (28-17-3). Rylan Parenteau made 28 saves.

Ryley Lindgren, Glenn Gawdin and Tyler Steenbergen found the back of the net for Swift Current (24-13-8). Jordan Papirny turned aside 29 shots.

---

BLADES 4 REBELS 2

SASKATOON — Lukus MacKenzie scored the winner while shorthanded in the third period as the Blades doubled up Red Deer.

Michael Farren and Gage Ramsay had power-play goals for Saskatoon (17-22-6) and Jesse Shynkaruk added an empty netter. Logan Flodell made 20 saves.

Evan Polei struck twice for the Rebels (20-18-6) and Lasse Petersen kicked out 19-of-22 shots.

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 ICE 0

BRANDON, Man. — Travis Child stopped all 18 shots he faced as the Wheat Kings blanked Kootenay.

Rylan Bettens scored the winner in the first while Connor Gutenberg, Reid Duke and Daniel Bukac, on the power play, chipped in during the second for Brandon (22-17-4).

Payton Lee made 39 saves for the Ice (10-27-8).

---

COUGARS 5 HITMEN 4

CALGARY — Jansen Harkins had a pair of goals and Ty Edmonds made 47 saves as Prince George slipped past the Hitmen for its third straight win.

Radovan Bondra scored once and added two assists while Brad Morrison and Josh Maser also chipped in for the Cougars (31-12-2).

Jake Bean, Jakob Stukel, Beck Malenstyn and Mark Kastelic supplied the offence for Calgary (15-20-6). Trevor Martin turned away 24 shots.

Prince George's Jesse Gabrielle received a major penalty for cross checking at the end of the third period.

---

HURRICANES 6 OIL KINGS 5

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alec Baer struck twice and Ryan Gilchrist stopped 29 shots to lead the Hurricanes over Edmonton.

Brennan Riddle, Tyler Wong, Giorgio Estephan and Egor Babenko supplied the rest of the offence for Lethbridge (24-15-6).

Colton Kehler had a hat trick for the Oil Kings (18-22-4) with Trey Fix-Wolansky and Conner McDonald adding the others. Patrick Dea turned away 20 shots.

---

BLAZERS 6 GIANTS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Joe Gatenby scored twice and Collin Shirley had a goal and two assists as the Blazers got past Vancouver.

Nick Chyzowski, Rudolfs Balcers and Deven Sideroff also chipped in while Lane Bauer tacked on three helpers for Kamloops (26-16-3). Dylan Ferguson made 25 saves.

Brayden Watts had one goal and two assists for the Giants (16-25-3), who lost their fifth straight. Ty Ronning had the other, James Malm had three assists and David Tendeck kicked out 28 shots.

---

CHIEFS 6 WINTERHAWKS 5

PORTLAND, Ore. —Jaret Anderson-Dolan had two goals and an assist and Keanu Yamamoto also struck twice as Spokane defeated the Winterhawks.

Riley Woods and Eli Zummack scored the others for the Chiefs (18-19-7) and Dawson Weatherill made 38 saves.

Skyler McKenzie struck twice with Ryan Hughes, Alex Overhardt and Cody Glass rounding out the attack for Portland (22-19-1). Shane Farkas turned away 17-of-20 shots in 48:04 of relief. Cole Kehler started but was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 4 SILVERTIPS 3 (OT)

EVERETT, Wash. — Keegan Kolesar scored the winner late in overtime as Seattle edged the Silvertips for its fourth win in a row.

Ethan Bear, Donovan Neuls and Mathew Barzal found the back of the net in regulation for the Thunderbirds (22-14-4). Rylan Toth made 28 saves.

Connor Dewar, Eetu Tuulola and Matt Fonteyne had goals for Everett (27-5-8). Carter Hart turned aside 34 shots.

---

ROYALS 3 WARRIORS 0

VICTORIA — Griffen Outhouse stopped all 36 shots he faced as the Royals shut out Moose Jaw.

Tyler Soy, Vladimir Bobylev, on the power play, and Matthew Phillips scored for Victoria (23-18-1).

Zach Sawchenko turned away 27 shots for the Warriors (26-11-7).