49ers coach search narrows, GM search expands
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The search for San Francisco's new coach narrowed on Monday with New England offensive
Shortly after McDaniels said he was no longer a candidate to replace the fired Chip Kelly in San Francisco, team CEO Jed York interviewed Seattle co-directors of player personnel Trent Kirchner and Scott Fitterer later Monday for the GM job previously held by Trent Baalke.
McDaniels, who was the head coach in Denver from 2009-10, was considered one of the
He said he was impressed with York, chief strategy officer Paraag Marathe and director of football administration and analytics Brian Hampton.
"They did a great job with their presentation, and again (I'm) humbled to be included in that process," McDaniels said. "At this time, it's best for my family and myself to remain here in New England and focus on this year's playoffs and finish out the year however it turns out."
That leaves only two coaching candidates remaining unless San Francisco decides to open up the search before making a final decision.
Atlanta offensive
Three coaches who interviewed with York have already taken jobs elsewhere with Washington offensive
Vance Joseph was hired in Denver before he could interview with San Francisco.
The 49ers have the only coach opening left in the NFL after the other five vacancies have all been filled.
York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.
Kirchner has 17 years of experience in the NFL since starting as a scouting intern in Seattle in 2000. He spent one year in Washington as a college scouting
In 2013, he was promoted to director of player personnel before assuming his current position in 2015.
Fitterer has 19 years of NFL personnel experience and has been with the Seahawks since 2001. He was Seattle's director of college scouting from 2010-14, before being promoted to his current role in 2015.
York has already interviewed seven other candidates for general manager: Arizona
