All-Star D Victor Hedman out for Lightning with illness
LOS ANGELES — All-Star
The Lightning made the announcement Monday, shortly before the opening faceoff.
Hedman participated in the pregame warmup, but left early. The Swedish
Hedman has seven goals and 31 assists in his outstanding season for the Lightning. He leads all NHL
Luke Witkowski took Hedman's place in the Tampa Bay lineup. Witkowski fought Los Angeles' Kyle Clifford just 79 seconds into the game.
Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar also missed the matinee game due to an illness.