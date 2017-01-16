Backup goalie Raanta expected to miss 7-10 days

New York Rangers backup goalie Antti Raanta is expected to be out for 7 to 10 days with a lower-body injury.

Raanta left Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens after the first period.

The Rangers recalled goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Hartford of the American Hockey League to serve as a backup to Henrik Lundqvist. Hellberg is 10-9-4 with a 2.91 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage for the Wolf Pack.

Also forward Mika Zibanejad, who has been out since November with a broken leg, is expected to return on Tuesday night when the Rangers host the Dallas Stars. He has missed 25 games and has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 19 games this season.