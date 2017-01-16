Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa back at Williams

LONDON — Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas will race alongside Lewis Hamilton at Formula One team Mercedes this season.

Bottas will fill the seat left by world champion Nico Rosberg's retirement.

With Bottas moving on, F1 team Williams said Monday in a statement that Felipe Massa will come out of retirement to race for a fourth consecutive season.

Rosberg retired only five days after beating Hamilton to his first world title in November.

"Valtteri has been part of the Williams family since 2010 and in that time has proved a huge talent, securing nine podium finishes," Williams deputy team principal Claire Williams said. "I would like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of the whole team, and wish him a successful season as he joins Mercedes."

Bottas finished eighth in the drivers' standings with 85 points last season.

Massa heads back to Williams only a few months after retiring from Formula One. The Brazilian has agreed to a one-year deal and will race alongside F1 debutant Lance Stroll.