Redskins interview Rob Ryan to be defensive co-ordinator

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Redskins have interviewed Rob Ryan for their defensive co-ordinator position.

The team confirmed that the longtime NFL assistant interviewed on Monday. Ryan was most recently the Buffalo Bills' assistant head coach/ defence this past season under his brother Rex.

Ryan has been defensive co-ordinator for the Oakland Raiders, Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints. The Bills ranked 19th in defence this season, and the Saints were last in 2015.

Former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Gus Bradley also interviewed to be the Redskins defensive co-ordinator . They also had interest in Wade Phillips, who was hired for that position with the Los Angeles Rams under former Washington offensive co-ordinator Sean McVay.

The Redskins fired Joe Barry after they ranked 28th on defence the past two years.

