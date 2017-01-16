Rosicky doesn't rule out return to Czech Republic team

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Still recovering from a long-term injury, Tomas Rosicky says he has not ruled out a return to the Czech Republic national team.

The 36-year-old Rosicky signed a two-year contract with Sparta Prague in August, but played for only 18 minutes as a substitute in a league game on Sept. 10 and has not been on the bench since.

It was still more than the injury-prone midfielder played for Arsenal last season.

Rosicky says he hopes to be ready for Sparta's game on Feb. 16 at Rostov in Europa League.