Schroder hits go-ahead 3, scores 28 as Hawks edge Knicks

NEW YORK — Dennis Schroder scored 28 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left, to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 108-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday.

The Knicks had three attempts at a desperately needed victory after, but Derrick Rose, Carmelo Anthony and Joakim Noah all couldn't convert before time expired.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 20 points and Paul Millsap had 17 for the Hawks, who won for the ninth time in 10 games to reach the midpoint of their schedule at 24-17.

Anthony scored 30 points for the Knicks, who changed their lineup but it wasn't quite good enough. They lost for the 11th time in 13 games.

Neither team led by more than eight in the game that was close all the way. The Hawks rested Dwight Howard, while the Knicks were without Kristaps Porzingis again because of a sore left Achilles tendon.

They gave undrafted rookie Ron Baker his first career start and moved Courtney Lee to the bench. Baker helped spark a 10-0 run to start the fourth with a pair of 3-pointers, but Schroder kept the Hawks in it all the way while making 13-of-16 shots.

It was a much better effort for the Knicks than Sunday, when they reached an embarrassing low by being outscored 27-8 in the third quarter of a 116-101 loss at Toronto.

But as usual with the Knicks, the game was only a minor part of the chaos. Anthony responded to questions about a Fanragsports.com piece written by Charley Rosen, a Phil Jackson confidante, that said he had "outlived his usefulness in New York" by saying that maybe he needed to have a conversation with Jackson if he felt that way.

It's unclear if Jackson does, because he has barely spoken publicly this season and not at all to the New York media since preseason, though Rosen posted another piece Monday that his thoughts were his alone.

Anthony was sharp Monday, making buzzer-beaters to end the second and third quarters, but he was off on a pretty good look after Rose's drive to the basket on their final possession.

TIP-INS

Hawks: The Hawks have won five in a row on the road, their longest streak since a 12-game run in the 2014-15 season. ... Hardaway, a former Knicks guard, had his ninth 20-point game of the season.

Knicks: The Knicks were also without forward Lance Thomas because of a fractured left orbital bone.

CARMELO CONCERNS

Anthony has a no-trade clause and would need to agree to any deal. Coach Jeff Hornacek, though only in his first season here, says Anthony, like all players, has to deal with trade speculation.

"I think he does a great job of dealing with it and handling that kind of stuff. But does it affect him? I am sure it does in some way," Hornacek said. "But hopefully like most players, the trade deadline comes and goes every year."

UP NEXT

Hawks: Visit Detroit on Wednesday.