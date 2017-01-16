Teague, George help Pacers hold off Pelicans 98-95

INDIANAPOLIS — Jeff Teague fell just short of the first triple double of his career Monday, and Paul George scored 20 points to help the Indiana Pacers hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 98-95.

Teague finished with 16 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds as Indiana won for the fifth time in six games.

All-Star centre Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 16 points despite missing the final 19 minutes after hurting his right hip and left thumb. Team officials said X-rays were negative.

Without Davis, the Pelicans' came up just short. After playing catch-up most of the game, they finally tied the score at 91 with 4:10 to go. But Teague broke the tie with a 3-pointer on Indiana's next possession.

Trailing 98-95, New Orleans had three chances to tie it again in the final 20 seconds but Jrue Holiday missed a 22-footer with 19.9 seconds to go, E'Twaun Moore missed a layup with 4.8 seconds left and Tyreke Evans' 3-pointer from the right corner hit nothing but air as the buzzer sounded.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Moore and Terrence Jones each had 15 points. Jones, who replaced Davis, also had eight rebounds. ... Holiday finished with 11 points and six assists. ... Solomon Hill finished with four and four rebounds in his first trip back to Indiana since leaving the Pacers in free agency. ... The Pelicans were 6 of 9 on 3-pointers in the second quarter after scoring only 18 points in the first. ... New Orleans scored the first basket of the game and never led again.

Pacers: Myles Turner had 18 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. ... Thaddeus Young left in the first half after getting poked in the left eye but returned at the start of the third quarter. He finished with 17 points and tied a season-high with six steals. ... Indiana won despite missing four of their last six free throws. ... Pacers guard Rodney Stuckey (sore left hamstring) hasn't played since Dec. 28 and coach Nate McMillan said before the game he isn't expected to play on Indiana's upcoming three-game road trip.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Will look for a season split when it hosts Orlando on Wednesday. The Magic have won four straight in the series.