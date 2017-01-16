Ticats re-sign defensive back Cassius Vaughn after solid rookie CFL season
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed international defensive back Cassius Vaughn.
Vaughn originally signed with the Tiger-Cats on Aug. 17 and started the final nine regular season games at defensive back in his rookie CFL season. He recorded 26 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle and five pass knock downs, while adding 130 yards on five kickoff returns.
The five-foot-11, 195-pound Memphis, Tenn., native suited up in 69 NFL games (23 starts) from 2010 to 2015 with the Denver Broncos (2010-11), Indianapolis Colts (2012-13), Detroit Lions (2014), Baltimore Ravens (2015) and San Diego Chargers (2015), registering 143 total tackles, seven interceptions, one forced fumbled and two interception return touchdowns.
The club also signed free agent international defensive backs Keon Lyn and Axel Ofori Jr.