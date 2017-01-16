Titans hire wide receivers coach, special teams assistant
A
A
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Titans have hired Frisman Jackson as their new wide receivers coach and Craig Aukerman as assistant special teams coach.
The Titans announced the moves Monday.
Jackson joins the Titans from Temple where he was passing game
Titans offensive
Aukerman spent the past four seasons coaching the Chargers' special teams, the most recent as special teams
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .