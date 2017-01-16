WHL Roundup: Riley Sutter lifts Everett Silvertips over Kelowna Rockets 5-4

EVERETT, Wash. — Riley Sutter had the power-play winner and added two assists as the Everett Silvertips edged the Kelowna Rockets 5-4 on Monday in Western Hockey League action.

Dominic Zwerger also scored on the power play in the second period as Everett (28-5-8) pulled out to a 5-3 lead. Kevin Davis, Bryce Kindopp and Connor Dewar had goals in the first period. Carter Hart made 25 saves for the win.

Conner Bruggen-Cate pulled Kelowna (26-16-3) to within a goal at the 13:26 mark of the third period. Lucas Johansen, Jack Cowell and Calvin Thurkauf chipped in as well. Michael Herringer started in net for the Rockets, stopping 7-of-11 shots in 29:27 of work. Zwerger's goal chased him from net where he was replaced by Brodan Salmond, who turned aside 14-of-15 shots, only giving up the winner to Sutter.