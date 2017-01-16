Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Darvin Adams to contract extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed receiver Darvin Adams on Monday to a contract extension through the 2019 season.

The six-foot-two, 200-pound Adams was scheduled to become a free agent next month.

Adams had 51 catches for 690 yards and six touchdowns in just eight games last season. He had over 100 yards receiving in four of his 2016 contests.

"Darvin has continued to develop over the past two seasons, and in our view, is now one of the league's top-end targets," Winnipeg GM Kyle Walters said in a statement. "He was having a great season last year before unfortunately suffering a tough injury, but we look forward to watching him build off of his season in 2017 and beyond."

Adams had 61 catches for 839 yards and a team-high six TDs in 2015, his first season with Winnipeg. He has 133 catches for 1,790 yards and 14 TDs in 35 career CFL games.

"This was something I wanted to get completed, and not head into free agency," said Adams. "This is such a great organization, and for them to want me back, with the direction the team is going, that means a lot to me.