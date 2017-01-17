A-Rod takes swing at new TV show for cash-strapped jocks

NEW YORK — Alex Rodriguez is no stranger to big money. Now the former New York Yankees slugger will host a new CNBC show in which he guides financially distressed athletes.

The network said Tuesday it ordered a pilot. The show's working title is "Back in the Game."

Rodriquez and other mentors will assist one cash-strapped ex-athlete looking to land a job or build a business.

Former NFL star Michael Strahan is among the executive producers. The program is to be produced by SMAC Entertainment and Machete Productions.