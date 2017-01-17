Broncos promote Joe Woods to defensive co-ordinator
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos coach Vance Joseph has promoted secondary coach Joe Woods to defensive
Woods, 46, was in charge of the Broncos' "No Fly Zone" secondary that led the league in pass
Woods has a quarter-century of experience coaching defensive backs including the last 13 seasons in Denver (2015-16), Oakland (2014), Minnesota (2006-13) and Tampa Bay (2004-05).
Joseph said Woods "is ready for this opportunity" and "no one will outwork Joe."
Harris said, "If we had to lose Wade at least we get to keep Joe."
