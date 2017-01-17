DeRozan scores 36, Raptors hand Nets 11th straight loss

NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan had 36 points and 11 rebounds, Cory Joseph scored a career-high 33 and the Toronto Raptors beat the free-falling Brooklyn Nets 119-109 on Tuesday night.

Toronto won its fourth straight game and extended Brooklyn's losing streak to 11 in a row. The Nets have not won since Dec. 26.

Terrence Ross added 15 points for the Raptors, who opened the game with an 11-0 run but fell behind after the first quarter.

Brook Lopez had 28 points for the Nets. Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 14 apiece.

Toronto took a 92-85 lead into the fourth quarter and never looked back. DeRozan led the way with 10 points in the third period, equaling LeVert's total in the quarter.

Lopez and Joseph each scored 14 in the second.

After the 11-0 spurt by the Raptors at the start, Brooklyn rallied to take a 29-26 lead at the end of the first quarter.

TIP-INS

Raptors: Coach Dwane Casey was asked what his expectations are for this season after losing in the Eastern Conference finals last year. "We always want to advance. I'm not going to put a level on where we've got to get to or anything like that. Our thing is to continue to get better. We can't just try to get as many wins as we can and hope it works in the playoffs," he said. ... Joseph started for the first time since April 8, 2016, as Kyle Lowry dressed but did not play. . Lucas Nogueria experienced blurred vision and was checked for a concussion in the locker room after being hit in the head during the first quarter. He did not return. . Patrick Patterson (sore left knee), Jared Sullinger (left foot surgery) and Delon Wright (right shoulder surgery) were out.

Nets: Coach Kenny Atkinson discussed what he's seen from veteran Quincy Acy, who is nearing the end of a 10-day contract. "Love his energy. Love his pop, his aggressiveness and how competitive he is. We'll talk about it after the game with our group. I've been pleasantly surprised in his limited minutes," Atkinson said. . Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) was out.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.