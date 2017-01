Dragic scores 21 and Heat stun Rockets, 109-103

MIAMI — Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists, Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench and the Miami Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night.

Dion Waiters scored 17, Tyler Johnson had 16 and James Johnson added 15 for the Heat. Hassan Whiteside finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets (32-12), his 13th triple-double of the season. He shot 12 for 30 from the field and got his triple-double with an assist to Montrezl Harrell with 12.6 seconds left, an uncontested dunk with the Heat simply waiting for the clock to run out.

Harrell had 13 points for the Rockets, who got 12 from Patrick Beverley.

There were 19 ties and 15 lead changes in a game that was back-and-forth for 42 minutes, before the Heat finally took control.

An 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter put Miami up for good, and Dragic found Ellington for a corner 3 with 1:41 left to give Miami an 11-point lead — the largest either team had to that point. The Rockets turned it over on their next possession, James Johnson got a runout dunk and the Heat (12-30) soon finished off the win.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Clint Capela returned after missing 15 games with a small left fibula fracture and started at centre . He was scoreless in nine minutes. ... The Rockets were without Ryan Anderson (flu). ... Harden's triple-double was only the seventh posted by an opposing player in a game (including playoffs) at Miami — and the second in three weeks, after Russell Westbrook did it on Dec. 27.

Heat: It was Miami's first home game since Jan. 1. ... Okaro White was signed to a 10-day contract Tuesday, but did not play. ... Floyd Mayweather was courtside, as he's been for several Miami games this season. ... Miami held the Rockets to a 9-for-39 night from 3-point range. ... Miami's bench outscored Houston's 51-32.

TECHS FOR EVERYONE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra got a technical early in the third quarter, upset after Rodney McGruder got hit with his fourth personal foul in 13 minutes. Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni drew a technical with 5:40 left, and he continued to argue for several minutes afterward — as the Heat were taking what was then their biggest lead, 96-89.

HARDEN IN MIAMI

Shooting has never been easy for Harden in Miami.

He was 3 for 18 in two games at AmericanAirlines Arena in the NCAA tournament for Arizona State in 2009, and his shooting hasn't been great since. He's a 38 per cent shooter in 11 games at Miami as a pro, 30 per cent from 3-point range — and his teams are 3-8 in those games.

UP NEXT

Rockets: Host Milwaukee on Wednesday, part of a four-game, five-night swing.