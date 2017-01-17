Impact to play pre-season tournament in St. Petersburg in February

MONTREAL — The Montreal Impact will play in the Rowdies Suncoast Invitational tournament in St. Petersburg, Fla,. in February for a second straight year, the MLS club announced Tuesday.

The Impact will play D.C. United on Feb. 18, the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 22 and the Tampa Bay Rowdies of the USL on Feb. 25.

Toronto FC will also play the Chicago Fire at the event on Feb. 25.

The Impact will hold a portion of their pre-season camp at Al Lang Stadium in St. Petersburg starting February 14 and will play an exhibition game there on Feb. 15 against Chicago.