Kyle Shanahan becomes last candidate in 49ers coach search
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The search for a new San Francisco 49ers coach has narrowed in on Atlanta offensive
Seattle offensive line coach Tom Cable's agent, Doug Hendickson, tweeted Tuesday that Cable is "re-affirming" his commitment to the Seahawks and thanked the 49ers for their interest. That follows New England offensive
The Niners can't hire Shanahan until the Falcons' season ends. Atlanta hosts Green Bay in the NFC championship on Sunday. If the Falcons win, the 49ers could request a second interview with Shanahan during the bye week next week.
Shanahan is the son of two-time Super Bowl winning head coach Mike Shanahan, who also won a title as offensive
Kyle Shanahan's stock as a candidate has climbed as his Atlanta
Shanahan got his first NFL job as an offensive quality control coach in Tampa Bay in 2004. He also served as an offensive
The 49ers have the only coach opening left in the NFL after the other five vacancies have all been filled.
Three coaches who interviewed with team CEO Jed York have already taken jobs elsewhere, with Washington offensive
Vance Joseph was hired in Denver before he could interview with San Francisco.
York said he was open to hiring either the coach or general manager first. He said the primary goal in the search is finding a coach and general manager who can work well together.
He has interviewed nine candidates for general manager although Seattle co-director of player personnel Trent Kirchner pulled out on Tuesday, according to NFL Network.
The other eight candidates are Seattle co-director of player personnel Scott Fitterer, Arizona
